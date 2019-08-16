Home

Francis Elaine Davis


1942 - 2019
Francis Elaine Davis Obituary
Elaine Davis passed away in Roseburg, Oregon on Saturday, August 3rd at the age of 76 years old. She had a long, difficult battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Elaine, her husband Larry and their daughter Kris moved to Boise in 1966, where Larry started his long-time career of commercial paint contractor. Elaine was a stay at home mom until 1977, when she was hired at Hewlett Packard in Boise, where she worked for 28 years.
Elaine was a very compassionate and caring person. She also loved her greenhouse and tending her many plants and flowers. She is survived by her husband Larry, their daughter Kris Schenck, and her brother Steve Jantzer. The family will be having a Celebration of Life later this month in Oregon.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019
