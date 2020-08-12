1/2
Francisca Rebeca Longoria
1928 - 2020
Sept. 10, 1928 ~ Aug. 8, 2020
Francisca Rebeca Longoria, 92, of Glenns Ferry, Idaho passed away August 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Rebeca was born on the family homestead in La Reforma, Texas on September 10, 1928 to Alehos Gonzales and Delores Escobedos. She was married in 1942 in Pharr, Texas to Alfredo Morin.
Rebeca was a teacher's aide for 30 years and loved being around the children very much. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and Catholic Rosary Club. She enjoyed playing bingo and going jackpot, Nevada to play the penny machines. She loved her grandchildren very much. Our loving grandmother was a loving person, she was always there for family and friends to lend a helping hand. She was so kind, and she never said anything bad about another person. She always helped her nieces and nephews like they were her own children. She loved having them all together for family time.
Rebeca was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bartedo and Estephanie Escobedo; parents, Alehos Gonzales and Delores Escobedo; husbands, Alfredo Morin and Bernabe Longoria; brother, Rudolfo Saenze; daughter, Delores Morin; sons, Alfredo Morin, Jr. and an infant stillborn; father and mother-in-law, Serafin and Martina Morin; and granddaughter, Tasha Morin.
She is survived by her children, Juan Morin; Santiago Morin; Reynoldo Morin; Janie Juanita Presnell; Mary Celia (Gary) Treasure; and Brenabe (Brandy) Morin; grandchildren, Becca Bauer, Rochelle Martinez, Danny Reyna, Carlie Morin, JJ Morin, Francis Roberts, Shea Morin, Heath Treasure, Stephanie Christianson, Jeremy Presnell, Mathew Presnell, Sarah Morin, Lynesi Ligon, Jaylon Morin, and Bronson Morin; as well as numerous great grandchildren and extended family members.
A Rosary and viewing will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church, 21 W Arthur Ave, Glenns Ferry, Idaho 83623. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church with graveside service concluding at Glenn Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rebeca's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Published in Idaho Statesman from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
06:00 PM
Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID 83338
(208) 324-7777
