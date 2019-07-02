Frank E. Richardson

1936-2019

Frank E. Richardson passed away on June 27, 2019 at his home in Meridian ID. He was born on August 16, 1936 in Lutherville, GA

At an early age he decided he wanted to a policeman. He enlisted into the Georgia Army National Guard for 2 years, then in the United States Air Force for 8 years. After spending 3 years stationed at Honshu Japan he was sent to Mountain Home AFB where he met the love of his life, Darlene Quinn. They were married in August, 1961. In 1962 the growing family moved to Georgia to be nearer to his family. He was hired by the Atlanta Police Dept & enrolled in the Police Academy. After returning to Idaho he served with Ada County Sheriff & the moved to Boise Police Dept in 1965. He loved his work and it showed in his commitment to helping the people & community of Boise. He continued his education by attending Boise State College at night. He received an AA degree at BSC, learned the polygraph at Keeler Polygraph in Chicago, and studied handwriting at Secret Service Treasury. He retired from the BPD in 1990 as a Sargent Detective heading up the Checks, Fraud & Crimes against persons. Frank loved fishing, camping, babysitting grandchildren & being the neighborhood handy man. He joined the American Legion, worked at NIFC in ground support for forest fires, and was appointed to the Idaho State Veterans Commission where he helped obtain the first Veteran Cemetery for Idaho. He loved working with the veterans at the Veterans State Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, sons Scott (Debbie) Frank (Karen), and daughter Dawndra. 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews who became his extended children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held, 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at CityHope Church located at 8650 Fairview Ave., Boise. A committal service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise.

