Frank Elmer Wentz

August 17, 1939 to March 14, 2019

Frank Elmer Wentz

Mill Creek, WA

August 17, 1939 – March 14, 2019

Born in Boise Idaho to Frank and Litha Wentz.

Attended St. Joseph's and St. Mary's, Graduating from Boise High School. Attended Boise Junior College and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Chemistry with Honors.

Frank married Judy Marcellus and they had two children; John and Teresa (Terri) Wentz. They raised their family in Boulder, CO and then moved to Washington State.

Frank worked for Arapahoe Chemicals in Boulder, CO and ended his career working for the State of Washington in the Water Quality Lab and then the Newborn Screening Lab in Seattle.

Frank Married Carol Welsh in 1985 in East Wenatchee, WA.

He enjoyed travel and most of all, cruises. He traveled the world extensively, including Europe, Africa,

and the Americas. He had many adventures on the high seas.

Survivors include his Life Companion Karen Witham of Mill Creek, WA, son John Wentz (Debi) of Olympia, WA, Stepsons Ted Welsh (Dee) of New Braunfels TX, Tim Welsh (Kathy) of Wenatchee, WA, Terry Welsh of Wenatchee, WA, Tom Welsh (Ann) of Shoreline, WA, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters; Margaret Birchem (Robert) of Mesa, AZ, Catherine Mooney (Keith) of Emmett, ID.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Litha, his sister Mary Teresa, his wife Carol (Welsh) Wentz, and his daughter Teresa Wentz.

A Memorial Service will be held at St Mary Magdalen Parish in Everett, WA On April 6 at 1:00 pm

to start him on his final cruise.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, Idaho on April 12, 2019 at 11AM

Internment will be in St. John's section of Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, Idaho

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Providence Snohomish County Hospice

through their website. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary