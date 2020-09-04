Frank G. Dutra passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on September 2, 2020. He was 80 years young.





He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn; son Scott (Barbara); daughter Jennifer Hill (Sean); grandson Orin (Michaela); grandson Keegan (Angel); and granddaughter Allyson. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanne Morris; nieces, Amy & Julie; and a host of other family members and longtime friends, who will miss him greatly. He is proceeded in death by his father and mother, and nephew, Michael Morris.





Frank lived a full life as a husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born in San Luis Obispo, CA in 1940. In the early years, he worked for Pennzoil in Santa Barbara, CA, and then moved the family to eastern Oregon where he opened a tire store and ran his own business for 7 years. Later, he received his degree in engineering and worked as a surveyor covering the Treasure Valley. After retirement, he was really able to enjoy Salmon/Steelhead fishing with his son, one of his favorite pastimes. He led an active life golfing, enjoying time visiting their many friends, exciting trips to The Azores, Spain, Hawaii, and their yearly visit to Northern California to see family and friends.





Frank will be forever remembered for his kind heart, warm spirit, and fun-loving humor. A Celebration of Life will be planned when we can be together, shoulder to shoulder, and raise a glass to the man who meant so much to all of us. We ask that in honor of Frank, please spend some time outdoors with your family and special friends, fishing, golfing, or just loving life!





