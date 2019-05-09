Frank G. Wise

1943-2019

Frank G. Wise, formerly of Mountain Home, Idaho passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. A memorial service will be Saturday, May 11th, at Rost Funeral Home in Mountain Home at 11:00 a.m. Born in Fort Stockton, Texas on July 26, 1943, life lessons and world views were already being impressed upon Frank by accompanying his Grandpa Chon around southern Texas and Mexico. After a failed attempt to smuggle his best friend in the trunk of the car, the family headed north to Wyoming, before finally settling in Mountain Home, Idaho. This is where, as with many from this small Air Force town, life long bonds were formed, and families were raised. Frank was active in football, basketball and track graduating in 1964. He joined the army and worked on track equipped armored recovery vehicles in Germany for the remainder of his service. Upon being honorably discharged from the army, he returned to Mtn. Home and began working at Rex Motors in automotive repair. He began racing cars and raising a family with his wife Vicki having a son, Chon in 1969. He began to campaign his first race car a 1957 turquois Chevrolet Bel Air called "Honcho", competing in NHRA's stock eliminator class. After a couple of years, he and longtime racing friend Ralph Van Papegham discovered that the NHRA's weight to horsepower ratios made the 66-67 Chevy II a very good combination to go super stock. Racing cars were found, and engines were built. He won Super stock 'O' Automatic (SS/OA) at the 1975 Winter Nationals in Pomona, California bringing one of the first "Wallys" back home to Idaho. A short time later, Frank became the elapse time national record holder for the same class setting the record at the time of 11.73 seconds in Mission City, British Colombia, Canada. With rising gas prices racing gave way to other activities, middle distance running, show cars, and photography. In 1990 he loaded up his Corvette and headed out on an adventure to see friends and family throughout the southwest. Upon reaching Tempe, Arizona to visit his son, Chon, he found the place he would call home, continuing to photograph anyone that got in the way. From sports figures, to movie stars, racers of all forms, and musicians, he photographed them all. Frank spent many nights and weekends working back stage at concerts, races, NFL and college football games, and even a Super bowl game. In 2012 Frank suffered his first stroke. But with some adaptation he still went to many car shows, swap meets, and good times with friends. In 2017 he was diagnosed with his first of 3 cancers passing after a valiant and courageous fight. He is survived by his brother Rudy Wise, Jr, niece Samantha Belle, sister Bonnie Hanebutt (Bruce), son Frank Chon Wise, granddaughter Katie Naomi Diaz, (Dylan), grandson Jesse Ruben Diaz (Tiffany), and great grandchildren Jesse Ruben Diaz Jr., Eliana Diaz, and Tyler Deveau, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Texas, and New Mexico. Frank was preceded in death by his mother Belle G. Wise, father Rudy Wise, and baby brother Rocky. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary