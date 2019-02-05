Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
Frank Matsumura


Frank Matsumura Obituary
Frank Yuzuru Matsumura
1937 ~ 2019
On January 29, 2019, Frank Yuzuru Matsumura's family received the sad news of his passing. Frank was born on October 25, 1937, to George Matsumura and Fumiko Mary (Yamada) Matsumura in Sacramento, California. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, sibling and five uncles. He is survived by numerous cousins. Services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Inurnment will immediately follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. After the graveside, light refreshments will be served at Relyea Funeral Chapel for family and friends.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
