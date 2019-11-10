|
Frank "Bud" Phillips Jr.
1934-2019
Bud lived a long, interesting and fruitful life. Beginning April 28, 1931 in Lewiston, Idaho. His parents were Dr. Frank W. Phillips Sr. and Olive Blossom Pring. Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlene Stillwell, sons Frank W. III (Flip and Susi), Mark Stillwell, granddaughter Argia, grandsons Patxi, Blake and Brock, brother John (Arlene). Preceded in death were sisters Nancy Gregory and Julie Rathbun.
New York City was a large part of his early life, baptized in the historic St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, until his family moved to Boise, where he attended North Junior High, Boise High, Boise Junior College and Northrup Institute of Technology.
Bud served in the US Army and was a member of the Army ski team in Austria and was a certified ski instructor at Bogus Basin. In 1953, Bud became a Smokejumper, a bonding that lasted his lifetime and was a special relationship with "one of a kind" guys.
He worked for Etna Helicopters on the Bruneau missile site, MK Aviation, Simplot Cattle and Texas International Cattle. Bud was instrumental in Boise Airport becoming an International Airport, shipping Holstein heifers to Korea. He championed water rights for many years as the Chairman for Canyon County Water Company.
We wonder how Bud lived to be 88, with all the stories we have heard. Fishing and jet boating were his passion and the rocks in the Salmon/Snake Rivers seemed to have his name on them.
Bud loved his Middleton/Star ranch and found joy being in the mountains amid the pines, watching the birds and wildlife while tending to his cattle around Cascade Reservoir. He was very proud of his brand 7P left rib. Most of all, he loved his dogs and they were constant companions.
A grateful Thank You to all those with their special thoughts, prayers, food and visits and to the hospice team, especially Betsy and Terry, who comforted him during his last days.
Bud was laid to rest at Dry Creek Cemetery Pioneer Section.
The family requests no flowers and Memorial gifts to are appreciated.
Bud's memorial service will be held November 16 at 11:00 A.M. at the Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Lane, Eagle. We welcome his many friends. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833. Remembrances may be left for Bud's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019