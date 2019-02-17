|
Frankie Dale Hickman-Rice
1947-2019
Frankie Dale Hickman-Rice lost her battle with Cancer on February 8, 2019. She was survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Ray Rice; her two daughters, Tiffany Bruton; husband, Lind; and daughter, Mason, Peggy Pisani, and her children, A.J. and Josh Pisani. She was the Executive Officer for the Building Contractors Association of SWI (BCASWI) for 28 years.
The loss of Frankie will be felt forever by those that knew her. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 23, at Summers Funeral Home at the Ustick Chapel at 1PM.
See www.summersfuneral.com to read about her life and leave a message about what she meant to you.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019