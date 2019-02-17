Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Dale Rice


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frankie Dale Rice Obituary
Frankie Dale Hickman-Rice
1947-2019
Frankie Dale Hickman-Rice lost her battle with Cancer on February 8, 2019. She was survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Ray Rice; her two daughters, Tiffany Bruton; husband, Lind; and daughter, Mason, Peggy Pisani, and her children, A.J. and Josh Pisani. She was the Executive Officer for the Building Contractors Association of SWI (BCASWI) for 28 years.
The loss of Frankie will be felt forever by those that knew her. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 23, at Summers Funeral Home at the Ustick Chapel at 1PM.
See www.summersfuneral.com to read about her life and leave a message about what she meant to you.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.