Frankie Lee Garrett
June 29, 1924
Frankie Lee Garrett passed away peacefully with his sons by his side, December 18, 2019. Frankie (Dad) was born June 29, 1924 to parents Frank L. and Lenora O. Garrett. The family lived in Walla Walla Washington, where Frankie grew up and attended schools. His parents farmed, ranched and raised fruit, row crops and cattle. Dad went to Wa-High in Walla Walla, when during his sophomore year (1940) he met the love of his life, Dorothy Gard. She was the cute new girl in school that had moved from nearby Dayton, Washington. A true love story of high school sweethearts, they would spend the rest of their lives together. Also in 1940, Frankie's Dad started to buy additional fruit and farm land in Idaho, near Homedale.
In High School, Frankie played football, basketball and baseball, being a starter in those sports from freshman through senior years. As a senior, he was the starting second baseman on the All-State Championship team from Wa-Hi. "Dot" and Frankie graduated together from Walla Walla High School (Wa-Hi) in 1942, shortly after the start of World War II.
Dad went on to Whitman College in Walla Walla and as a freshman started for the Football, Basketball and Baseball teams.
In 1943, after one year of college, Dad enlisted in the Navy. He signed up for the all-volunteer Navy Amphibs, the predecessors to the Navy Seals which were attached to the 1st Marines. His ship was LSM (Landing Ship Medium) #355, with a crew of only about 20+ men.
Dad said that he was very thankful for every day he had, because very few of the Amphibs came home. Dad was all over the Pacific in places such as Tarawa, Okinawa, Kwajalein, Saipan, Guam, Tinian, Leyte, Iwo Jima, Manilla and Eniwetok just to name a few.
Dad was eventually hurt on Okinawa from an explosion on the beach. He spent a month in a Guam hospital and eventually took a 3-week Hospital ship ride back to Seattle. Ironically, as bad as he was hurt… he was out of the war zone, which basically saved his life.
After the war he was offered a full ride scholarship to play football at Washington State. However, because of his injuries he was never able to gain back the same strengths and compete as well as he had before. Thus, he went back to the farm to work with his Father.
Mom and Dad were married in 1948 in Walla Walla, WA. After they were married, Dad played a few years of semi-pro basketball and baseball. He also calf-roped competitively during that time. In 1952 he lost his older brother Herb, at the age of 30.
Frankie and Dot had two sons, Gary born in 1951 and Gregg in 1955. Their sons were a major focus throughout their lives.
A severe October freeze occurred in Washington in 1955 and killed up to 90% of the fruit trees, so the Idaho lands quickly became the main part of the operations. Frankie, Dot and family moved to Idaho in 1956 to operate and expand the Idaho business.
Along with their own cattle operation, Frankie and Dot worked in the family fruit business, located in Walla Walla, WA, Milton-Freewater, OR and Wilder, ID. In 1961, Frankie lost his father. Frankie and Dot acquired all of the operations after the loss of his father and brother, but with them came a huge debt. From that moment on, at the approximate age of 37, Frankie and Dot gave up a major part of their lives to try and run and save the ranches. Many years of hard work followed.
Frankie's hard work ethic, determination, and putting every penny available back into the ranch, finally got the ranches out of debt. He was very progressive, growing and packing fruit, running cattle, building fruit cold storages, including a full line apple packing shed with inside cold storages. He was never afraid of challenges.
In the 70's and 80's Frankie started to import Mexican cattle for commercial team ropings. Many years were spent holding team ropings at the Garrett Ranch Arena, which was in addition to all of the farm work. Both boys came back to the ranch after college during this time, allowing Frankie to slow down some from his hectic pace.
Frankie truly loved sports so his boys' sporting events were his main focus throughout their school years. He never missed one game that either son played…ever! He also filmed most all games with an 8mm movie camera. His love of sports carried over to watching both his grandkids and great grandkids. He was an avid Homedale Trojan fan, following and supporting many young athletes both male and female. He made a huge impact on many athletes' lives.
Frankie Garrett was a man with a HUGE personality, always witty, a great judge of character, and truly passionate about sports and the athletes that played the game. You always knew where you stood as he told it like it was. His true love for his wife Dot, was ever present and a great example for all. His "Dottie" passed away in 2016…they were married 68 years, together 76 years. He will be sorely missed in our small community by all his friends and family.
A special thank you to his loving caregivers, who allowed Dad to stay in his home until the last month. All loved our Dad. Also a thank you to the Boise VA Hospice, a group of truly caring people!
Frankie is survived by his sons and their families: Gary (Kristie) Garrett and their children Angie (Brady Swallow), Kasey (Keri) and Corby (Nicole). Gregg (Randee) Garrett and children Cody, Hailee Vernon, and Ryan. Plus 14 Great Grandchildren.
