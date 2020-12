Franklin "J" GatfieldNovember 29, 2020Montour, Idaho - 67 of Montour, Idaho, passed away Nov. 29th at his home. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 4th at 11:00 am at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the Services. Burial will follow in the Sweet-Montour Cemetery. The service will also be Webcast, via potterchapel.com and going to "J "s obituary page and scrolling down to see where to watch live or it can be watched anytime at the same location.