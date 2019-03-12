Fred Allen Bollinger

1978-2019

Fred A. Bollinger was called home unexpectedly on March 5, 2019 leaving behind so many family members and friends that loved him. Fred was born on July 31, 1978 in Boise, Idaho to Harold and Barbara Bollinger, the youngest of seven children. He grew up in Boise and graduated from Borah High School. As a child he was happiest with a ball in his hand which created his love for baseball and bowling. He bowled and played baseball while he was growing up and was still part of a softball team. In 2002 he met Stacie Wilkins and they were married in December of that year. He and Stacie have three children – Noah (15), Nicholas (12), and Alexis (10). Fred was first and foremost a husband and father to his three children. In 2003 Fred joined the Army National Guard and the family of the 116th Calvary Brigade at Gowen Field. He spent a year in Iraq serving the country he loved.

Fred's positive spirit and attitude had a way of making everyone feel loved, welcome and special.

He influenced and enriched so many lives in his short time here. He grew up alongside his brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews who have very dear memories and stories of adventures and misadventures that will keep Fred with us forever.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Barbara Bollinger; his infant sister Kimberly and his grandparents (Fred and Caroline Bollinger and John T. and Pansy "Mae" Cain), cousin, Michael Bollinger, and numerous aunts and uncles.

In addition to his wife and children Fred leaves behind his loving sisters Linda Weems, Cherie (John) Simpson, Susan (Del) Ayers, Patty (Dale) Wright and brothers Danny (Celeste) and John (Dianne) along with nieces (Alisa, Jennifer, Sarah, Brandi, Amanda, Amber, Jessica, Kelsey, Meagan, Jessica, Acacia, Corrissa and Hadley), nephews (Jamie, J.J., Justin, Joshua, Harold, D.J. and Zachery), great nieces and nephews, and cousins too numerous to list. He also leaves behind his In-laws Bill and Susan Wilkins, Josh and Rachael, Andrew and Bethany.

The family would like to thank the National Guard, first responders, and St. Alphonsus emergency room staff for all their efforts and support.

Services will be held Friday at Cloverdale Funeral Home, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with viewing two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to dress casually or come in your favorite sport apparel. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to an education fund for the kids by going to Ugift529.com and enter the code D4Z-N7F Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary