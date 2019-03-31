Fred Caufield

January 15, 1924 - March 4,2019

Fred Caufield, 95 of Ahwatukee, a suburb of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on Monday March 4. He was born January 15, 1924, the eldest of three sons, to Ralph and Alice Caufield in Los Angeles, California. His family moved to Boise, Idaho in 1938. After graduating from Boise's Franklin High School in 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. During World War II, he flew numerous combat missions over Europe as a radio operator-gunner from bases in England and North Africa. He graduated from the University of Oregon and then returned to Boise where he met and married his bride, Margaret Glenn. Together they owned and operated a small greeting card/gift shop (Cris') and a Naturalizer shoe store while living in Boise. In 1990, they moved to the Phoenix area to retire. His wife preceded him in death and he is survived by a son, Craig Caufield ( Madison, Wisconsin) and daughter, Cris Caufield (Chandler, Arizona). Cremation has been handled by the national Cremation society of Phoenix and his ashes along with those of Margaret inurned at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.