|
|
Fred B. Holmquist
Sept 13, 1931 - June 1, 2019
Fred B. Holmquist "Happy Fred" of Boise, ID passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was a loving Husband to Marjorie Holmquist, Father of 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother: Edith Ehn of Polk NE, father: Fred Holmquist of Omaha NE, sons: Mark Holmquist of Gillette, WY and Marson Holmquist of Boise, ID and daughter: Marcena Holmquist of Casper WY. Fred grew up in Omaha, NE and served in the army for 2 years before moving to Colorado where he spent most of his adult life serving God and the church. He moved to Boise, ID 9 years ago for the scenery. He had a large family and many friends. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held June 19, 2019 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 3430 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise ID 83704. Donations can be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church; Fred Holmquist memorial fund.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019