Fred Leroy Gallant
1946 - 2020
Fred Leroy Gallant age 74 of Cambridge Idaho, passed away peacefully in Payette Idaho on August 29th, 2020. We are sure Fred is having a beer with Jesus and sharing a laugh. Fred was a VIP here on earth and there is no doubt he is a VIP in heaven. God has a special place in heaven for Cowboys and we know Fred is in peace riding for the brand in heaven.
Fred was born on January 1st, 1946 in Council Idaho, to proud parents Glenn Hayden Gallant and Ida Jeanette (Smit) Gallant. Fred was born with cerebral palsy and he faced many challenges in his life. But if you were lucky enough to know Fred. You knew he was Determined to Live his Life to the Fullest and that is Exactly what he did!
Fred's childhood at the Gallant Ranch was filled with everything a cowboy dreamed. There were lots of long days and hard work to be done. There was also time to sneak in some horsing around with cousins and neighbors.
Fred attended school in Council Idaho. In high school he played basketball, participated in track and FFA. He graduated from Council High School in 1965 and ranched at the Gallant Ranch for several years. In 1968 he started working for the US Forest Service. He held a variety of jobs at the Forest Service such as, fighting fire, clearing brush, and building roads. But his passion was ranching, so in 1981 Fred returned to the Gallant Ranch. In 2010 Fred retired from ranching and moved to Cambridge Idaho.
Fred loved to talk ranching with everyone he knew or someone he just met. He always had a good story to share about cattle, horses, or a good cow dog. Fred loved the outdoors. He loved to ride a good horse and hunt in the fall. He was a competitive trap shooter and he enjoyed backroad UTV riding with family and friends. It was the highlight of his summer to attend the local rodeo's and fairs to catch up with old friends. He also enjoyed cheering on the Idaho Cowboys Competing in the PRCA. He would often attend high school games to watch the local kids compete. He was not much of a cook, so he was a frequent customer at Lakey's Café and surrounding restaurants. Fred was a dear friend to everyone! He Always had time to talk with friends, tell a good joke or listen to a good story and reminisce about old times.
He is survived by his brother Gary (Carole) Gallant of Council Idaho, Niece Katie (Travis) Currey and The Currey Brothers; Cambell, Clayne and Casey of Ontario Oregon, Nephew Andy Gallant of Jerome Idaho.
Cousins; Linda (Khalid) Samman of Portland Oregon, Earlene (Larry) Shelton of Council Idaho, Neil (Gwen) Gallant of Henderson Nevada, Greg (Debbie) Lindgren of Salem Oregon and Melody Smit of Parma Idaho.
A special heartfelt thank you, to Kelly his hospice nurse. Fred was blessed to have you care for him in his last days. We appreciate your kind caring heart more than you know.
The family would also like to extend our appreciation to the communities of Council, Cambridge, Weiser and beyond. Fred's life was filled with many lifelong friends and everyone cared and loved Fred like family. We could never return All the kindness you have shown Fred throughout his life.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday September 12th, 2020 at 2pm at Hill Crest Cemetery - 215 E. Indianhead Road, Weiser Idaho. You are welcome to bring a chair to the graveside service. Hill Crest Cemetery is unable to provide chairs due to covid-19.
Everyone is invited to a dinner to Celebrate Fred's Life following the graveside service. The celebration of life will be held at the Vendome 309 State Street Weiser, Idaho. Be prepared to tell a good story about Fred at the celebration.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Fred's Memory to either the Council or Cambridge Rodeo Board.
Council Rodeo Board - 2271 Orchard Road, Council Idaho 83612
Cambridge Rodeo Board – P.O. Box 225, Cambridge Idaho 83610
Even though our hearts are broken, and we miss our Fred. We know that Fred has rode off into heaven on his Best Horse Chief and he has been re-united with his parents Glenn and Ida. We are certain Ida has prepared his favorite ranch style dinner and they are celebrating.
Go Rest High on the Mountain Our Beloved, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend.
Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
