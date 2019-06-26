Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Barber Park Event Center Resources More Obituaries for Fred Alleman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Lloyd Alleman

February 2, 1934 - June 17, 2019

Fred Lloyd Alleman passed away June 17th, 2019 at the age of 85. Fred was born February 4, 1934 in Loup City, Nebraska to Emmett and Wanieta Alleman. He grew up in Spearfish, South Dakota, one of six boys. Growing up a farm boy milking cows, Fred learned well the lessons of hard work and perseverance taught living in the Depression. While attending Black Hills Teachers College Fred responded to an ad from the United States Air Force that offered exams to fill different positions. Thinking it would be adventure enough to experience a flight to Denver, he not only passed but did well enough that he qualified to be a pilot. He joined the Air Force in 1955.



As a flight instructor at Reese AFB in Lubbock, Texas he met Juanell Park. They married in 1956 and had two children, Cynthia and Curt. During his 20 year Air Force career Fred was a pilot and a civil engineer. He obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Omaha, 1960 and a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, 1965. Fred loved flying planes, especially the B-25 and the KC-135. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service as a flight commander in Vietnam, 1967. He was very proud of his time flying the RC-135 "Cobra Ball" over the North Pole during the Cold War. He finished his Air Force career as Chief of Operations and Maintenance at Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska facing challenges such as maintaining the base power plants when it was -70 degrees. His prestigious Air Force career led to living and traveling all over the world. Fred retired in 1975 and the family moved to Boise, Idaho. Fred went on to earn an MBA, Outstanding Graduate 1979, at Boise State University. In Boise, he bought and renovated many apartments, down to the two by fours. He enjoyed helping families, providing them "a nice place to live", his rental slogan.



Fred is remembered for adventures and having fun, "the world's oldest teenager". Living in Alaska, he ran marathons, hunted, fished and camped. A love for hiking and biking took him all over Idaho, the United States, and Europe. His companion, Darlene Stattner, shared her family and love of these adventures with him. Great Grandpa / Papa Freddy was always up for ice cream and he dearly loved all the children in his life.

One of the things Fred loved about hiking and biking was the companionship it offered. His family and close friends shared those many miles with him, especially his friends at Mountain West Outdoor Club. He also loved playing games with friends at the Treasure Valley Singles. Everyone knew Fred loved the tile game Rummikub. With his keen mind for numbers he won the last game that he played!



Fred defined over the hill as "let's go find that mountain and hike it!" In 2010 that mountain was Stack Rock in the Boise Foothills. He donated to help the city of Boise acquire the land surrounding Stack Rock. He was proud of this contribution and the work of the Foothills Advisory Committee. In his words, "Stack Rock and all that beautiful scenery in the foothills will still be there for our children and our children's children to enjoy just as it is for us today."



Fred is survived by his children, Cynthia and Curt Alleman; his companion Darlene Stattner; brother Lloyd Alleman; grandchildren Amber Reynolds-Smith (Clinton); Sean Moys, and 5 great grandchildren; Darlene's children and their families, Kathy Armstrong, Jim Stattner and Becky Lenon; former spouse, Juanell Alleman; and best friends Scott Stolhand and Carol Meli, Thor and Ann Rostock.



Our family thanks the staff at Redwood Village, Terraces of Boise for their care.



A celebration of Fred's Life will be held at the Barber Park Event Center, Sunday, June 30, at 1pm. Memorial donations may be made to Ridge to Rivers Heritage Fund, 1104 Royal Blvd., Boise, Idaho 83706. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 26, 2019