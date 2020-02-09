|
|
Freda May Corbett
1934 - 2020
Freda May Corbett, 86 of Boise, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Freda was born on January 7, 1934 to Ada Maxine (Knapp) and Orland Charles Sturgis in Norton Kansas. They later moved to Boise where she graduated from Boise High School.
She married Charles Eugene Sullivan on June 9, 1953 who passed away on July 7, 1969 and later married William J. Corbett on August 13, 1973.
Freda lived in many different parts of the world with her first husband Charles, as they were transferred from base to base including, Germany, Holland, Philippines, Alabama, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, and Idaho.
Freda loved to do puzzles, crochet, playing cards, and making gifts for her grandchildren. She cherished the days when she could walk on the beach enjoying the sun and the sounds of the ocean. She was the #1 fan of Boise State Football and was sad when she couldn't watch them. She was a member of CityHope Church and an active member of the Women's Ministry where she loved all the members.
Freda was preceded in death by her loving mom, Ada M. Sturgis, her dad, Orland C. Sturgis, and her husbands, Charles E. Sullivan and William Corbett.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie M. Gilbert, Gail F. Nussbaum, and Karen D. West; her sons-in-law, Mike K. Gilbert, Marvin J. Nussbaum, and Don L. West; her grandchildren, Tasha L. Gilbert, Tonya M. O'Leary (Russ), Shawna M. Buettner, Katrina A. Clifford (Mike), Kate A. Nussbaum, Kristine G. Przybylski (Mark); her great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Avriana, Alayna, Siena, London, Ailise, Birkley, and Alyia; her brothers, Wayne Sturgis (Barbara) and Walter Sturgis, and numerous cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions in place of flowers may be made in her name to St. Luke's Children's Hospital.
Viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Meridian Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020