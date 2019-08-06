|
|
Freda Lois Tinker
1921 ~ 2019
Freda Lois Tinker, 98 of Jerome, Idaho passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 of complications following surgery. She was born on January 27, 1921 in Jerome, Idaho to Fred and Pearle Wyckoff.
On May 15, 1936, Freda married the love of her life, Elwin L. Tinker, in Gooding, Idaho and lived in Jerome with their four sons, Larry, Deryl, Virgil and Melvin. She worked for JC Penny Co. for 21 years, retiring in 1982.
In her later years, Freda and her family loved to travel, fish, and spend time together. She was a member of the Red Hatters, a lifetime member of Good Sam's since 1978, and later after her husband passed, the Rebekah's. She volunteered at the Jerome soup kitchen and food pantry and was often found working in her garden or playing cards with friends at the senior center.
Freda is survived by her son Virgil Tinker, 7 grandchildren and their spouses, many great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin; her sons, Melvin, Deryl, and Larry; one grandchild; and one great grandchild; along with many other relatives.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome with graveside dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Elwin and family.
We were blessed to have Freda with us for 98 years full of love, life-lessons, and guidance, and will be dearly missed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Freda's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019