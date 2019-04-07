Frederick L. Walston

1941-2019

Frederick L. Walston, a true Idaho native, passed away in his sleep March 31, 2019, hopefully dreaming of fly-fishing at Riggins, one of his very favorite past times. Fred was born January 6, 1941, in Gooding, ID, and moved to Boise in 1951 where he attended Garfield Grade School, East Jr. High, and graduated from Boise High in 1959.

He attended the College of Idaho on a basketball scholarship and graduated from Boise State University in 1967. In between, he married his soulmate, JoAn (Yoder) in 1964 and they had two daughters, Lorinda and Heather, whom he adored. After graduation, he accepted a marketing position with Mountain Bell Telephone Co. where he worked until 1972 when he moved his family to Huntington, WV, and managed two Holiday Inns. In 1977, he chose to return to the Idaho he loved -- Mountain Bell took him back with open arms, and he eventually moved on to AT&T and ended up retiring from US West (now CenturyLink) in 1996.

Fred is survived by his wife, JoAn, of 54 years; two daughters, Lorinda Walston (Paul Richards) of Boise, and Heather Walston Eusterman of Walnut Creek, CA; four grandchildren, Kasey Dixon (Wes) and Lindsay Malm of Boise, and Michael and Mark Eusterman of Berkeley, CA; one great grandson, Donovan Dixon; the father of his granddaughters, Dave Malm of Boise; brother, Roderick Walston (Margie) of Orinda, CA; sister-in-law, Phyllis Johns, Boise; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Iva Walston, and younger sister, Kay Walston.

A 'Celebration of Life' will take place Friday, April 19, 4:00 p.m., at Barber Park Events Center, 4049 So. Eckert Road, Boise. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Fred's great love of history, contributions may be made to the Idaho State Historical Society through their web site or at 2205 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, ID 83712, or to .

