Frederick Paul Adolphsen

November 24, 1930 - June 7, 2020

Frederick Paul Adolphsen, 89, gently passed away in his sleep on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Fred was born on November 24, 1930 in Chehalis, WA to Jens J. Adolphsen and Goldie T. Harms. While growing up in Chehalis WA, Fred's father worked away at the Bremerton WA ship yard, WWII drafted Fred's three older brothers into the Navy, and Fred helped his mother manage the Adolphsen Grocery store. After Fred's brothers all returned safely from war, Fred graduated from Chehalis High School in 1948, studied Dendrology and Zoology, and earned his AA degree from Centralia Junior College.

On Sept 10, 1950 Fred married the love of his life, JoAnn Karleen Grady. They were married 69 years and had four sons, Steve, Mark, Matthew, and Andrew, and eight grandchildren.

Fred earned his Bachelor's Degree in both elementary and secondary education from Western Washington College in 1953, taught third grade for four years, and coached high school football and basketball.

Fred went on to a successful 22 year career as Boise Insurance Agency Manager (CLU, RHU) with Standard Insurance, receiving multiple Million Dollar Producer Awards.

Fred founded his own brokerage, Adolphsen & Co., in 1980 which was later acquired by Sedgwick James of Idaho in 1987. From 1987 until retirement, Fred was Sedgwick's Senior Vice President of Employee Benefits and Life Insurance.

Fred was also involved in the community in various ways. He served as Board of Director for the Bronco Athletic Association from 1978 to 1992. As President of BAA in 1991, an auction Fred coordinated raised over $540,000 for the BSU Library. As Bronco Athletics Endowment Committee Chairman, Fred was the catalyst behind the BSU Athletic Foundation's marked upsurge in donations and funding. In 1992, BSU awarded Fred the prestigious Bronze Bronco Award in appreciation for his significant BAA contributions.

Fred also served as Boise Sunrise Rotary Club's President, a Paul Harris Fellow, and was Will Rogers in the epic production of "Vaudeville Revisited: You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" that helped fund the building of the BSU Morrison Center for Performing Arts.

Fred was known for his enthusiastic and gregarious personality, eternal optimism and generosity, and whimsical sense of humor. Wherever Fred was, a pun was sure to follow.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, watercolor painting, wood carving, relaxing at the Adolphsen family cabin, working on house projects, and JoAnn's huckleberry cobbler. He had a remarkable way of always making you feel special and inspiring you to be your best self.

Fred's twinkle in his eye and beaming smile were always brightest when his bride, JoAnn, was near. Fred and JoAnn deeply loved one other, family activities, and dancing. Even into their last days together, they danced.

After JoAnn went to heaven, Fred said, "JoAnn was the kindest and loveliest person I ever knew. I lost her. We lost her. I'll always love her. Together, we had it just perfect. And someday maybe I will get to be where she is, if God says it's ok with him, if I've been a good boy".

Today Fred and JoAnn are dancing together in heaven.

Fred was predeceased by his wife JoAnn, father Jens, mother Goldie, sister Helen, brothers Ted, Jens, Herman, and Carl, and daughter-in-law Leslie.

Fred is survived by sister Goldie, Fred's four sons, and Fred's grandchildren.

Due to coronavirus, a memorial celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. To be notified when arrangements are finalized, email fredadolphsen@gmail.com with the word MEMORIAL in the subject line.

The Adolphsen Family requests that donations and gifts be directed to Boise State University Foundation, Fred and JoAnn Adolphsen Family Athletic Endowed Scholarship. Phone: (208) 426-2563.

Smile, have joy, and always be sure there's "a lot of love in the room".

Fred would want it that way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store