Frederick W. Heidt, Jr.1941 - 2020"Blessed are the people whose God is the Lord." Psalm 144:15Frederick W. Heidt, Jr., a resident of Eagle, Idaho, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Fred was born August 2, 1941 to Fred Sr. and Blanche Bottger Heidt in Pendleton, Oregon and educated in the Milwaukie area schools, graduating in 1959.A strong work ethic, modeled by his parents, took Fred from berry fields to working in a restaurant of a family friend at rodeos and fairs. His love of golf began in his early years, equipping Fred to caddy at Waverly Country Club where he was in high demand and known for carrying double golf bags. His gifts for reading the greens and teaching improved players' skill as well as their score cards. Fred was awarded a full-ride scholarship by the WGA Evans Foundation during his Senior year of high school, which allowed him to attend Oregon State University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and the OSU Varsity Golf Team, culminating in the honor of Team Captain and most valuable player.Continuing to work during college, Fred expertly loaded baggage for Greyhound in the precise order it would be accessed. In 1961 prior to their Junior year, Fred married his high school sweetheart, Andrea Lee Pershin. Employed by Brooks Scanlon Lumber Company in Bend, OR he also fought fires and was blessed to play golf to his heart's content. After they both graduated from Oregon State in 1963, Fred and Andrea relocated to Boise. Using his degree in Business Administration & Technology with Accounting Concentration and a Mechanical Engineering minor, Fred began his 33-year career with Boise Cascade that included Chief Accountant, Idaho Lumber Region; Regional Controller in Raleigh, NC, 1969; and Controller, California Redwood division, 1972. Returning to Boise a year later as Controller of Door and Paneling Division, he became the Materials Manager for the Western Region Housing Division then Materials Manager for the entire division. In 1981, that division was sold to its managers, and Fred left Boise Cascade to become VP & Materials/Transportation Manager of The Boise Company. In 1984, Fred returned to Boise Cascade as the Controller of the Transportation Department until he retired in 1996. Soon after, he returned to the workforce with the Idaho Department of Transportation until April 31, 2007. Fred was honored to be called on for special projects by the Governor of Idaho, Butch Otter, as well as the State Transportation Department.In Boise, Fred served his community in a variety of ways. He held a number of positions in the Boise Jaycees, culminating in Vice President. He golfed in and organized tournaments, sponsored bowling leagues, ran in "fun runs" and always assisted his community through sports. He was a Deacon at Southminster Presbyterian Church as well as Discovery Church (formerly Boise Valley Christian Communion.) Upon relocating to Eagle, Fred immediately became Treasurer on the HOA Board and following retirement, he volunteered for SCORE through the SBA as a mentor, allowing him to assist people in starting new businesses. Of great significance in Fred's life was placing his faith in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior on June 21, 1973. This life was nurtured through regular church attendance, Bible studies, small groups, and serving as head usher, greeter and visitor contact.Fred was a natural coach. With three children in the Boise schools, there were a number of years where he coached a sport every season, with each child having their Dad as coach at some point each year. He coached Little League baseball, YBA basketball, and soccer at both the recreational and competitive levels. He cared about the development of every child he coached on and off the field, took time to get to know them and their families and loved watching them improve their skills into adulthood. "Coach Fred" was known to everyone at the soccer fields. He was an inspiring teacher in so many ways. After watching his young son play a game at Ann Morrison Park in 1975, he volunteered to assist the coach thus beginning his education and formal involvement in the soccer community.In 1982, he took his first girls' team to win 2nd place in a Tri-Cities tournament – the first girls team from Idaho to travel competitively out of state. This led to the development of a girls competitive program in the Capital Youth Soccer Association. He served as the Girls League Commissioner from 1983-1987, and the Commissioner of the CYSA from 1987-1990. While serving as an administrator for the league, he continued to coach his daughter and became the first girl's coach for Capital High School, coaching his girls to three State Titles in 1984-86. His Treasure Valley Competitive Girls teams won state and traveled to the Far West Regional Tournament in 1986 and 1987. He also served as coach for the Olympic Development Team for the State of Idaho. In addition to coaching, he became a certified referee, officiating games for competitive league, high school and local college club games. In 1990-92, as the President of the Idaho Youth Soccer Association, Fred helped to develop the state organization, bringing professional structure into procedures while extending his personal involvement both locally and across the state. He was a visionary who helped bring youth soccer in the Boise area and the State of Idaho in the 1980s to where it is today. He was instrumental in bringing the first professional State Coach to Idaho in 1988.Fred enjoyed watching and playing every sport that involved a ball. Despite his coaching schedule, he was happy to participate with men's city softball and basketball leagues including his church's league and golf in any form. He was a sought-after member of his buddies' foursomes, traveling the Northwest region and US to play in tournaments with them. Although he didn't make the draw at St. Andrews in 2005, a career accomplishment was the privilege of playing nine great Scottish courses in seven days. He shot his age of 67 at a local golf course and achieved a "hole in one" with delight. Conversing with role model, Arnold Palmer, at Arnie's tournament at Bay Hill in Orlando was deeply moving for a lifelong fan.Fred wanted his children to visit as many National Parks as possible. He surprised the family by organizing those adventures, staying at the lodges, and attending activities that modeled worthwhile values in the Park Ranger Programs. Other summer highlights included camping, road trips and quality family time in Portland and at the Oregon Coast beach house. A life-changing experience was being in New York on 9/11 and then unexpectedly driving home cross-country. Fred and Andrea visited all 50 United States plus Washington, DC and Canada, enjoyed winter getaways in Nuevo Vallarta and travel overseas where river trips were favored. Especially meaningful was the recent return to their ancestral roots in Germany and France.Fred deeply loved his family. Being at children's and grandchildren's special events was a top priority. No place held their hearts more deeply than when Fred and Andrea were together with family. Fred leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Andrea "Dear", son Derrick (Lisa), daughter Tiffany (Jason), and son Ahren (Shelly) as well as cherished grandchildren Kaleb, Jadon, Suvina, Aaniva, Rithik, Ryen and Ensley. He is also survived by his brother Robert, brother & sister-in-law Roger and Julie Bertman and (recently deceased) brother-in-law Larry Pershin, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Fred, Dad and Grandpa, the glow of your wonderful smile, along with the sound of your chuckle will be missed, but we will forever carry your love with us in our hearts.A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Discovery Church Boise at a future date pending safe COVID guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Discovery Church Boise, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or The First Tee of Idaho.