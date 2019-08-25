|
|
Fritz Otto Eymann
1931 ~ 2019
Fritz Eymann passed away on August 20, 2019. He was a loving father and grandfather who had a passion for music, golf, the outdoors and, most of all, his wife and family. Fritz was a graduate of the University of Idaho and had a career in taxation as a certified public accountant. He is survived by his loving wife Rose, his children Tamara, Renee and Randy (Sandra), his grandchildren Eloise and Henry and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, Boise Chapel, 1205 W. Bannock St in Boise. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the . See full obituary at https://summersfuneral.com/tribute/details/144024/Fritz-Eymann/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019