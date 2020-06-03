Gladys Lucile Fretwell1928 - 2020Gladys Lucile Fretwell, 91, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian, ID. Lucile (as she preferred to be known) was born November 12, 1928, in Collinsville, OK—the second of four children of Laurence Lindon "Jack" and Pearl Lee Barham Stewart. As so many others in the dust bowl era, the family migrated to Nampa, ID in 1936. At age 9, Lucile had to grow up quickly when her mother died of tuberculosis. She and her siblings were shuffled between their father and other family members as he found work wherever possible throughout Idaho, Washington and Utah. Lucile babysat, cooked, cleaned, worked in the fields, and whatever else she found to lessen the burden during those difficult days. She was one week short of completing the tenth grade when she went to work in a Nampa creamery molding butter, until they found out she was only 15.Lucile first met Elbert Fretwell at church in Parma, Idaho, after he was discharged from the Army. She was 15 and he was 22. They were married on Elbert's 23rd birthday, in August 1944. They moved to Boise, where Elbert worked as a letter carrier at the Boise Post Office. A year later, they had their first daughter, Naomi, then 18 months later, David, and in another 18 months, Marilyn, all before Lucile was 20. Four-and-a- half years later, Rosalie (Rosie) was born.When Rosie was about three years old, Lucile decided she needed to go to work to help ease the family budget. She applied for jobs at several places and was repeatedly turned down because she had no experience in the workplace. Finally, she went to Baird's Dry Cleaners and was told the same thing. This was the final straw! She burst into tears and said, "How will I ever get any experience if no one will hire me?!" Lloyd Baird took pity on her and said, "Okay, we will give you a try." It was a decision he never regretted—He said later that Lucile was one of his best employees ever.Lucile put her heart and soul into everything she did. For many years in the evenings, after a long day at work, she sewed beautiful clothing for her children and other folks. She also exchanged sewing for piano lessons for her four children.Later she worked at Brookover's, The Bazaar and Emporium as a seamstress, well known for her excellent work.Lucile and Elbert's sister, Freada Planting, were masters at cake decoration, and highly sought after for their beautiful creations.Before and after retirement she and Elbert took frequent trips around the country in their motorhome, often accompanied by some of Elbert's siblings.Serving the Lord was very important to Elbert and Lucile. Any time the church doors were open they were there with children in tow. They also attended summer church camp with their children and worked in whatever capacity was needed.As her children grew older, Mom had one rule in church, "You can sit anywhere you want, just no further back than the third row." They had freedom with limits. Each of them today still find serving the Lord a vital part of their lives.Elbert died in 2000 after 56 years of marriage.In 2003 Lucile left her old brick home on Lemp Street, in Boise, where she had lived since 1960, and moved to a newer home in Meridian. In 2005 she married Paul Dye, a widower, with whom she had good companionship and laughter, until he died in 2009.Her children, Naomi, David, and daughter-in-law Shirley, helped her whenever needed for several years, until daughter Marilyn and son-in-law Doug, came to live with her in April 2015, as dementia was beginning. In May of that year, Naomi was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and after a five-year battle, died on Easter of this year.Lucile was tired. She was ready to go to Heaven too; graciously and quietly she did. She was our loving Mother, and friend to all those whose lives she touched. Serving God was her first priority. She truly had a servant's heart and expressed it in all the kindand giving things she did for others. She lived by the verse, "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." Ephesians 4:32Lucile's greatest joy was in being with her family. She instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. Her grandchildren were always welcome and found her to be a loyal and understanding confidant.She led by example. There was no task too large or too small that she was afraid to tackle.She taught herself to sew and play the piano and passed this talent on to her children as well.Mom will be sorely missed and will be forever in our hearts.She was preceded in death by her parents Laurence L. and Pearl Stewart, husband Elbert Fretwell, step-mother C. Juanita Stewart, brother, sister Martha Loraine Stewart Sibayan, brothers Charles Raymond and Paul Stewart, two half-sisters Margaret Stewart Van Dorn and MaryAnn Stewart Hunter, and daughter Naomi.She is survived by two brothers, Albert Stewart, Meridian, ID and Kenneth Stewart, San Angelo, TX; her children, David and Shirley Fretwell, Marilyn and DougHume, Rosie and Jeff Phillips; step-daughters Paula Dye Dillon and Rita Dye Pierce; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Alden- Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 West Fairview Avenue, Boise, ID. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at CityHope Church, 8650 West Fairview Avenue, Boise, ID, where Lucile was an active member. A private burial will follow at Cloverdale Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.