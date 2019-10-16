|
|
Gage Aaron Thornton
May 26, 2000 - October 5, 2019
On Saturday, October 5th, Gage Aaron Thornton tragically passed away in a pedestrian accident in El Paso, Texas.
Gage was born on May 26, 2000 in Boise, Idaho to Jason and Jacqueline (Nipper) Thornton. He grew up in Nampa and graduated with honors from Idaho Arts Charter School in 2018. He was a Private First Class in the US Army, serving as an Aircraft Powertrain Repairer at Fort Bliss, Texas. Above all else, Gage was a loyal and caring friend. This was matched almost as strongly by his passion for cars. This passion was reflected in his art for which he won several competitions and accolades. Gage was also talented musically, playing the piano, trombone, clarinet, trumpet and guitar. His favorite instrument was the guitar, which he learned to play on his own. He loved the outdoors and animals.
Gage is survived by his parents, Jason and Jacqueline; his brother, Ian; grandparents, Ralph and Terry Nipper and grandmother, Theresa Thornton. He was loved by his many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3001 12th Ave Rd, Nampa Idaho 83686 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 AM. A Private Burial with full military honors will be held at on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the animal shelter.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019