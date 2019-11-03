|
Gail Denise Frasier
1951-2019
Gail Denise Frasier passed away at home with her family on October 26, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1951 in Santa Monica, California as an only child to Robert and Celia Williams and spent all of her childhood in the suburbs of Los Angeles, exploring the sights and sounds of Hollywood in the 60s, and attending concerts and taking photographs with her friends. After high school she moved north to Arcata and attended Humboldt State, where she studied English Literature, wrote poetry and became a flower child. Next, Gail moved to Idaho, which would be her forever home. After her move to Hailey, Idaho, she started her aviation career in earnest, getting her pilot's license and working at Sun Valley Aviation. She made many lifelong friends in Hailey, and found happiness camping and hiking in the surrounding wilderness of the Sawtooth Mountains. Redfish Lake in Stanley remained one of her annual destinations up until her passing. Gail moved to Boise in 1990 to begin a career as a flight instructor for Ponderosa Aero Club, where she would become general manager a few years later. From 1996-2011 Gail managed the club, where she worked diligently to create a safe and inviting space for those with a passion for aviation, whether they were veterans or students.
Gail married her best friend, Jon Frasier, under the wing of a B-25 at the annual Reno Air Races in 2003. After she retired in 2011, they spent the next several years restoring small RV's and road-tripping around the American West. Gail had a passion for spontaneous travel and adventures of all types, from cruising the Caribbean to European exploration. She loved the soft sand beaches of the Oregon Coast and bluegrass festivals under the stars. But mainly she devoted her time to RV camping with Jon in her retirement, winding through Oregon and Arizona with the many close friends they made along the way.
Most of all, Gail loved her family. Mourning her loss is her husband, Jon Frasier, her son, Jordan Ragsdale, and his wife, Jennifer, of Boise, ID, and her daughter, Jessica Dobervich, and her husband, Matthew, of Seattle, WA. She has three granddaughters, Ayla, Lenora and Ashlyn, who will miss their Nana tremendously.
Gail loved spring, summer and flowers, curating a beautiful wild garden in her backyard in the North End of Boise. In lieu of a service and to honor her love of things warm, bright and colorful, her family will be planning a celebration of life for her in the spring of 2020 before laying her to rest in McCall, ID.
"Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth,
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun-split clouds-
And done a hundred things…"
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019