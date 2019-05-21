Services Cloverdale Funeral Home 1200 North Cloverdale Road Boise , ID 83713 (208) 375-2212 Funeral service Eagle Nazarene Resources More Obituaries for Garrison Zimmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Garrison Lloyd Zimmer

2002 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Garrison Lloyd Zimmer 17, was born January 16, 2002 to Tim and Debbie Zimmer in Boise, Idaho. He passed away on May 17, 2019.

Damian, Makynzie and Kaite, his three older siblings, loved him from the second that they met him, along with his whole family. Garrison was born to be a "little brother" and took so much pride in his role. He lived to make people laugh from a very young age. He cared about other's happiness over his own, always. As Garrison grew up, he played about every sport out there and made numerous friends along the way. He never met anyone that he couldn't strike up a conversation with. Whether they were 9 months or 90 years old, everyone thought of him as someone that made them smile and that they could talk to. You would often find him at a party holding a baby or talking to an older person. He had an old soul that just understood people better than most. All the while being so full of life and understanding emotions of everyone he met.

Garrison was loved by so many and known by so many nicknames through out his life, G, Bump, Squish, Gary, G Money and Meow Meow just to name a few. It seems like everyone had a different term of endearment for our little boy.

As he got older, he turned to photography as a hobby and creative outlet. He was an amazing photographer and wanted to do this as a career someday.

Our hearts are broken for the loss of the amazing son and brother that Garrison has always been. So many kind words have come in from so many people since his passing, most of them are about his contagious laughter and smile, his compassion for others and his giving spirit. We will miss all these things and so much more every second of our lives.

Garrison was taken too soon from us by mental health issues. He struggled with anxiety, depression and suicidal ideations for years before he took his life. In this hard fought battle, Garrison taught us all so much about compassion and caring for others. Even though he was fighting so hard for himself, he still always made time to listen to others. He shared his story with others so often and many times felt the brunt of bullying due to his honesty. If you are struggling or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help.

Garrison was preceded in death by his great grandparents. He is survived by his parents Tim and Debbie, brother Damian, and sisters Makynzie and Kaitelyn, his brother in law Nick, the uncles that he loved so much, cousins and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be at Eagle Nazarene May 23, 2019 with grave side services at Dry Creek Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will hold a reception for all of those that loved G at his home.