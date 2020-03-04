|
Garry Ellwood Stentzel
1941-2020
Garry Ellwood Stentzel left his earthly home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 with his loving wife Linda at his side.
He was born in Yuba City, California on July 15, 1941. Garry spent his formative years in the Sacramento, California area. His father, Woodie, was always building some kind of structure and because of this, Garry learned how to do almost anything. He helped to build churches, houses, install tile and even built a jet boat from scratch. A "jack of all trades" is an apt description for how he lived his life. After graduating from El Camino High School in 1959 he enlisted in the Army, and then served a church mission to New Zealand. He attended Brigham Young University and eventually went to work for Hewlett Packard in their physical facilities division. HP became an integral part of his life, moving him from San Jose, California to Boise, Idaho, where he spent the remainder of his life. He was happiest when he was out on the water in his jet boat or rooting for BYU football.
Garry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, along with his children Wendy (Matt), Jennifer (James) and Chad (Emily) as well as 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Garry's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel, located at 11443 W McMillan Road, Boise. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
A graveside service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise.
Please visit Garry's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020