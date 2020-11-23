Gary Adam

February 20, 1944 - August 7, 2020

Meridian, Idaho - Gary Adam passed away at home on August 7th, 2020 after a determined fight against pancreatic cancer. He was 76 years old. Gary was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota on February 20th, 1944 to Regina and Elmer Adam. The family moved to Boise in the 1950's when Gary was in 5th grade. He grew up next to the east Boise foothills hiking and exploring around the Castle Rock and Table Rock areas and beyond. He wrestled and played baseball at Boise High School and graduated from Boise High School in 1962, a year ahead of his sister Linda, 11 years ahead of his brother Paul and 21 years ahead of his sister Tami.

After graduation, Gary completed a B.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Idaho. During his school years, he spent summers working for the U.S. Forest Service fighting fires and building trails. It was his time in the Chamberlin Basin, Middle Fork Salmon River, and Payette River Basins of Central Idaho where he developed a lifelong passion for fishing and hiking.

In 1968 Gary enlisted in Officer Training School for the Air Force and completed his training at the Mountain Home Airforce base. He met Yvonne Bernier while she served as a nurse at the base, and they were married in the summer of 1969 while Gary was on a two-week leave. They were married for 24 years.

In the Air Force, Gary was a first Lieutenant and served as reconnaissance navigator on an RF-4C Phantom from 1969 – 1970. During his combat tour, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross along with numerous other commendations. Some of Gary's favorite (and most exciting) stories were of this period in his life, when he was flying with his "hair on fire" and being chased though the air by surface to air missiles or getting the underbelly of his plane riddled with anti-aircraft bullets.

After the war, Gary earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Idaho State University and in the fall of 1975, Yvonne and Gary, loaded their two young boys (ages 3 and 1), and Brandy, their beloved German Shepherd, along with all of their belongings, into a large red station wagon and made the trek to Anchorage, Alaska. This was quite a harrowing trip, especially since the Canadian portion was unpaved! Gary started his pharmacy career at the Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC) and worked there for many years. His strong work ethic and ease at managing people eventually wound up with him managing the pharmacy. During his tenure at ANMC, he also earned the Pharmacist of the Year award, twice. As a lover of baseball which he played in his youth, Gary played on the ANMC softball team for several years as a catcher, even managing to help them win a few tournaments! During the last several years of his pharmacy career in Alaska, Gary worked for both Providence hospital in Anchorage and spent several years in Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula working as a part-time Pharmacist and a full-time fisherman.

Gary loved everything about Alaska, especially fishing for silver salmon and halibut out of Seward and skiing the harrowing slopes of Alyeska in Girdwood, activities that he lovingly taught to and shared with his sons. Stories about being caught up in treacherous seas outside of Resurrection Bay on epic halibut fishing adventures, or near-misses with angry moose on the jogging and skiing trails close to his home in Anchorage, were never described by Gary as "last times". Rather with a huge smile and a twinkle in his eyes, you came away from his description, that these were his "best times".

Upon retirement, Gary moved to Boise and devoted himself to time with his grandchildren, playing golf with family, and spending as much time as possible in the foothills of Boise. Some of our most treasured memories were runs and hikes in the foothills with Gary. During all of Gary's adventures in the foothills, he was always accompanied by his beloved dog Hannah. He ran the Robie Creek ½ marathon several times, considered the "Toughest Race in the West". The last time he ran the race was April 2019, just a few months before his diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The race that year was notable for the giant thunderstorm that pelted runners and fans after the race.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Regina Adam of Boise (formerly Aberdeen SD) and his brother-in-law, Ivan Sawdey of Ripon, CA.

Gary is survived by his sons Paul Adam and Chris Adam (wife Courtney and children Bailey, Bodhi and Piper) all currently of Boise, ID, sister Linda Sawdey of Ripon, CA, brother Paul Adam and his youngest sister Tami (husband Matt) all in Boise. His best friend and partner in all things, Hannah (see above), was beside him during his brief hospice encounter as were his family members. Gary's ashes will be spread by his family in the Payette River Basin, where he spent many summers in his RV, favorite spots in Alaska and in the Boise foothills. Donations in his memory may be made at your local humane society.





