|
|
Gary Grant Bair
1946 ~ 2019
Gary Grant Bair, of Boise Idaho passed away from this life on August 27, 2019. Gary was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 14, 1946, and was the only son of Grant and Pearl Bair, both of whom have preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Las Vegas High School and the University of Nevada, Reno where he earned a B.S. in Physics.
Gary lived across the United States, starting out life working as a nuclear engineer in Richland, Washington. He moved to Pittsburgh, PA where he worked for Westinghouse, and then eventually to St. Helens, Oregon to work for the Trojan Nuclear Power plant and raise his growing family. Upon closure of Trojan, Gary transferred to Chattanooga, TN where he worked for the Sequoyah Nuclear Power Plant. Upon his retirement, Gary and his wife moved to Sun City, AZ, and then eventually to Boise, Idaho to live near family.
Gary loved learning new things. He enjoyed all aspects of U.S. and World History and was an active member of the Boise Bridge Club. Most of all, Gary loved his family, and enjoyed following the lives of his granddaughters.
Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly of Boise, Idaho, his son Gary Bair and his spouse Kara of Summerfield, North Carolina, and his daughter Shanda Grooms and her spouse Brad, also of Boise. Gary had four wonderful grandchildren, Holly and Abby Bair, and Carley and Grace Grooms.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019