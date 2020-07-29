Gary Bringman

Gary D Bringman

Gary D Bringman, aka Grampy, 76, passed away July 25, 2020 following a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's.

There are so many things we can say about this son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and we are sure he is still asking questions.

Born to Arlene and Frank in Bremerton, Washington, he spent a fun and adventurous childhood with his brother Larry in Nezperce, Idaho. The escapades included his friend Donald, who became a lifelong friend and a brother of his heart. After graduating from Nezperce High in 1963 he went on to work for the Forest Service, beginning his career at Powell Ranger Station, where he met two lifelong friends, Robert and Linda Lovell. During this time, he met and fell in love with Lynne. They started their family at Powell with the birth of Darrin and two years later Gina. The family moved to Spokane so Gary could continue his education and then moved to the Treasure Valley after he obtained his A& P license.

Though the two divorced many happy occasions were still shared as a family.

While working as an aircraft mechanic at Boise Air Service, he met a half Italian girl named Cecily, a whirlwind romance and marriage soon followed. They immediately started a family with the birth of Susan followed by Todd 16 months later.

Gary always had a nickname for each of his children, much to their dismay at times. Darrin was Boy, Gina was Weed, Susan was Zing, and baby Todd became his angel in heaven.

This blended family is best explained with Susan asking as a child if Lynne was her aunt, because they must be related. Lynne and Susan always share a hug even now.

The two people he adored since the day they were born are his granddaughters Josie and Katy. While most grandfathers would have put a playhouse in the backyard, he put up a full-size teepee. Many a night was spent with both girls, telling stories, roasting marshmallows, and going to sleep watching the fire burn. Katy could always bring a smile to Grampy's face by singing "You are my Sunshine" in his ear.

Those he called aunt and uncle were always close to his heart. The trip to South Dakota with the Province bunch was never forgotten, nor all the times spent with the Bringmans here in Idaho or in South Dakota.

Gary has spent the last four years at Caldwell Care. The care and friendships he received there are amazing. Our thanks to everyone there, especially Rebecca, aka "Margaret,"with whom Gary shared a special bond.

Gary is survived by his wife Cecily and his first wife, Lynne; his children Darrin, Gina, and Susan; granddaughters Josie and Katy; his brother's children Sheldon and Ashley; his dear friends the Thompsons, and so many beloved cousins.

He was met by his parents, brother, and son in heaven.

At Gary's request, there will be no service. He asks that you spend time in the outdoors with a child. If you don't have one of your own, borrow one.

A graveside service will be held at the Nezperce Cemetery this fall, (date TBD) where his ashes will be laid with his family.



