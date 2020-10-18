1/1
Gary Dean Baarstad
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Baarstad
1950-2020
Gary D. Baarstad ,69, passed away peacefully on September 17th 2020.
Gary was born on December 21st, 1950 to Robert and Betty Baarstad in Enumclaw, Washington. After graduating high school, Gary joined the Air Force and enjoyed a full career serving his country. It was during this time that he met his wife and together they would share 47 years of wedded life and raise 2 children.
After retiring from the Air Force, Gary moved to Boise, Idaho to work for the National Interagency Fire Center before eventually retiring fully in 2011.
Gary was a fun loving individual that enjoyed spreading laughter with a well placed joke. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed many of the activities it had to offer, such as fishing, 4-wheeling, and especially camping in his favorite hunting spot. He loved having a project on hand and trying new things and was fondly known as the family "Tinkerer".
Gary is survived by his wife, their 2 children and families, his 2 sisters and brother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Gary and I worked in the same building at NIFC. I enjoyed visiting with him everyday. I was very blessed to know this wonderful man. My thoughts and prayers are with Gary's family.
Sue Petersen
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved