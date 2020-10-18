Gary D. Baarstad

1950-2020

Gary D. Baarstad ,69, passed away peacefully on September 17th 2020.

Gary was born on December 21st, 1950 to Robert and Betty Baarstad in Enumclaw, Washington. After graduating high school, Gary joined the Air Force and enjoyed a full career serving his country. It was during this time that he met his wife and together they would share 47 years of wedded life and raise 2 children.

After retiring from the Air Force, Gary moved to Boise, Idaho to work for the National Interagency Fire Center before eventually retiring fully in 2011.

Gary was a fun loving individual that enjoyed spreading laughter with a well placed joke. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed many of the activities it had to offer, such as fishing, 4-wheeling, and especially camping in his favorite hunting spot. He loved having a project on hand and trying new things and was fondly known as the family "Tinkerer".

Gary is survived by his wife, their 2 children and families, his 2 sisters and brother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store