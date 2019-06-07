Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Graveside service 9:30 AM Kuna Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM CityHope Church 8650 W Fairview Ave Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gary Carter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Dean Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers GARY DEAN CARTER

1941 - 2019

Gary Dean Carter, 77, passed peacefully from this life into heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019, with his daughters and son-in-law at his side.

A graveside service will be held at the Kuna Cemetery on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life memorial service at CityHope Church (8650 W. Fairview Ave.) in Boise at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.

Gary was born August 29, 1941, at home in Jennings, Kansas, the second child of LaVelle and Della Carter. The family moved to a farm near Brush, Colorado when he was six, and Gary always shared fond memories of his growing-up years spent 17 miles from the nearest town. In 1955, the family moved to Kuna, Idaho, where Gary met the love of his life, Rachel Ewing. She captured his heart so completely that she was the only girl he ever took out on more than one date. He loved to reminisce that their first date was to the Youth for Christ Formal Reception in the spring of their Junior year, and their second date was not for another year, when he again took her to the Youth for Christ Formal Reception.

Gary and Rachel were married on May 12, 1961, and they spent the next 56 years as best friends and constant companions. They were blessed with two daughters, Sharron and Brenda. Gary and Rachel beautifully modeled the love-filled, lifelong commitment of a happy marriage and passed the heritage of a close-knit family to their daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

As a young boy, Gary accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and his faith was the cornerstone of his life. He spent countless hours studying the Bible and prayed faithfully for God's leading in his life and family. God's love was evident in Gary's kind and gentle nature.

Gary had a knack for figuring out how electrical and mechanical things worked, and nothing pleased him more than to troubleshoot a perplexing problem and accomplish a successful fix. He found his stride while working at Finch Brown Company, servicing office machines, eventually being promoted to the manager of the service department, a position he held for many years. He then worked for Consolidated Freightways as a rate clerk for more than twenty years.

Throughout their marriage, Gary and Rachel enjoyed traveling together. They took their daughters on trips to New Mexico, California, and Washington, visiting family, friends, and interesting sites along the way. After the girls had grown, Gary and Rachel took numerous trips to the Oregon coast.

Most of their travel was done by car, as Gary loved everything about cars. In fact, if you had a conversation with Gary that didn't include some discussion about a car, you didn't talk to the real Gary! Over the course of his life he owned 58 cars, including a Model A that had been converted to a pick-up truck, many Chevy Vegas, a Buick Wild Cat, a few Mustangs, several Corvairs (including one that he had restored to showroom condition), and his final car, an all-electric Nissan Leaf. He meticulously maintained every car he owned and kept the most detailed records of repairs, oil changes, and gas mileage.

Gary is survived by his daughters Sharron (Marty) Herring of Kennewick, Washington, and Brenda (Randy) Forrey of Boise; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Leland (Gerry) Carter, Dennis (Pat) Carter and Gale (Tracy) Carter, and his sister, Karen (Stan) Hiner. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sweet wife, Rachel.

Gary's family wishes to thank the kind and compassionate care staff and management team at Grace Assisted Living, who worked tirelessly to help us care for him during his illness.

"For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God." Ephesians 2:8 Published in Idaho Statesman from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries