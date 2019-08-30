|
Gary Dean ("Pete") Peterson
1940-2019
Gary passed on July 11, 2019 in Boise. Gary grew up in Boise and attended Longfellow, North Jr. High and Boise High School, graduating in 1958. He attended Boise Junior College, and BYU. He enlisted in the Marine Corp and spent his military time in Viet Nam, and D.C. among other assignments. He married Susan Madsen and they raised five children. They later divorced and Gary married Michelle Mims. Gary and Michelle moved to Garden Valley where he spent the last years of his life enjoying the fresh mountain air and the many good people living there. He was an inventor, a friend and mentor to many. He is preceded in death by his parent, Ernest Dean and Helen Marie Peterson and his second wife Michelle. He is survived by his first wife Susan and their children Randy, Travis, Elyse, Jennifer, and Danielle. Also by his sister, Katholyn Neyle Larson and close first cousins Frank Tussing and Fran Carr, and a number other family members and friends. Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery at Dry Creek on Friday August 30th procession stating at 12:30 at the gate and get together after the formal ceremony to swap Gary/Pete stories.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019