Gary Gene Vaughan
April 20, 1954 - December 2, 2019
Gary Gene Vaughan, 65 passed away December 2, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born April 20 th,1954 to Don Vaughan & Louise Vaughan-Day in Fairland, Oklahoma. Gary's love of life was hunting, fishing, camping in Lowman and spending time with his best friend, his dog "Lowman", family and friends. But most of all his three sons.
He enjoyed learning about his Cherokee Indian Heritage and was proud to be a Native American. He was a collector of old Coins and would sit for hours looking through them. He was the owner-operator of Boise Valley Paving for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Richard Day, grandparents, and a great granddaughter. Gary leaves behind sons Travis Vaughan, Tyson Vaughan and Ryan Vaughan all of Boise. Sister Diane Johnston & husband Mark of Vinita, Oklahoma, Brother Randy Vaughan of Caldwell, Idaho. Becky Vaughan of Boise, (who was always there for him). Granddaughters, De'sha, Taylor, Kassidy, and Oliva. Four great grandchildren. Multiple nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday December 5 th at 2:00 at:Tyson Vaughan's 9063 Teakwood Boise, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019