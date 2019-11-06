|
Gary Lynn Harper
1958 - 2019
Born September 4, 1958 - Died October 21, 2019. Gary Lynn Harper was the youngest son of Mary Wilson Choules and Clifford Holding Harper. He is survived by an older brother Dave Harper of Beaufort, South Carolina, and John A. Harper of Houston, Texas. An older brother Kent Harper predeceased him. Gary was an Eagle Scout and varsity basketball player at Nampa Senior High and Ricks College. He graduated from Boise State University in 1985. He went on to achieve success in the insurance business, rising to district manager of approximately 600 agents. He was a high insurance sales producer and started the Portland office with 12 agents and rising to 600. He achieved the "President's Council" for outstanding sales achievements in 1988 and 1989. After insurance came the opportunity to work in the trucking industry - scheduling, planning and tracking loads of freight being hauled nationwide and reporting directly to the director of transportation of USF Reddaway with detailed reports and working with purchase transportation companies such as Swift, Crest, Covenant, Schneider, National, May and Cargo Master. He described his job as an "air traffic controller" of the trucking industry. Gary was a solitary man who reached out to friends and family with thoughtful weekly phone calls inquiring of their health and wellbeing. When you reached his answering service, you heard the words "and it is a great day." He battled severe diseases in his life but never complained in his weekly telephone conferences; rather he would spend the time inquiring and wishing you good health. He left this mortal life too early and will be sorely missed. His body will be buried next to the resting place of our mother. His eternal soul lives on with his older brother, his beloved mother and father, and ancestors who have gone to prepare a place for those who remain waiting for the opportunity to be together once again.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, 2:00pm, at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St N, Nampa.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019