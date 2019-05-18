|
|
Holtry, Gary Ray 50, of Nampa, passed away at a Boise hospital on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from natural causes. A Celebration of Life Service for Gary will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave. in Nampa with military honors by personnel from the US Navy. A private inurnment will take place at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 18, 2019