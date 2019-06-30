Services Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel 1205 West Bannock Street Boise , ID 83702 (208) 343-6493 Resources More Obituaries for Gary Robb Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Leslie Robb

Gary Leslie Robb, age 82, of Boise passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 in the presence of his loving family.

Gary was born in Hastings, Nebraska on August 14th, 1936, to Theodore and Margaret (Platt) Robb. In 1943 Gary, his brother Tom, and their parents moved to Boise, Idaho when his father was relocated for work. Gary attended Boise High School, graduating in 1954. It was there that he met Gloria Squires and the two were married a year later on January 29th, 1955. After high school Gary attended both Boise Junior College and the College of Idaho where he received his degree in Business Administration. In September 1955 Gary and Gloria welcomed their first child, a daughter, Kristin Robb and in May 1958 their second child, a son, Terry Robb. Gary always had a close bond with his brother Tom and always made time to visit him, his wife Mary and his nephews Mike and Aaron.

In the late 1950's Gary worked for the US Forest Service where he developed a love for Idaho's mountains and wilderness. Gary's professional insurance career started in 1962 when he began working for Industrial Indemnity in Boise as an entry level premium auditor. Gary remained with the company his entire career, becoming the youngest Division Manager in company history and ending his time as Regional Vice President. Gary retired in 2002 after 40 years. Following his retirement he served as Chairman of the Idaho Western Guaranty Association.

One year after the passing of his wife Gloria, Gary met Gail Kobayashi. The two were married at Turtle Bay on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii on December 6th, 2002.

Gary had many passions in life. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time in the outdoors. During the fair weather months Gary spent a good amount of time at his cabin in Grandjean, Idaho. He and Gail took pride in renovating with the goal of it remaining in the family for many generations to enjoy. Gary and Gail traveled the world together, always in search of new adventures. They especially enjoyed the Hawaiian Islands and made many trips there. He loved watching sports and took his grandsons to countless Boise State basketball and Boise Hawks baseball games over the years. Gary was a talented storyteller and spent hours telling family and friends stories based on his life experiences. He had a passion for the game of baseball, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners, as well as World War II history and was considered an expert in both. In his early years, Gary enjoyed watching his daughter Kris perform for the Boise High Thunderbirds drill team and coaching his son Terry in youth football, baseball and basketball. More recently, he was his grandsons biggest fan during their athletic careers. He also enjoyed hiking and was an active member of the Osher hiking group and served on their advisory board. As a cochlear implant recipient, Gary volunteered to support others considering cochlear implants.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Theodore Robb, his mother Margaret (Platt) Robb and his wife Gloria (Squires) Robb.

Gary will be loved and remembered in life by his wife Gail Robb and beloved canine companion Kayla; his brother Tom (Mary) Robb; his two children Kris (Steve) Swanson and Terry (Lisa) Robb; his 5 grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) Swanson, Brett (Kelly) Swanson, Derek (Natalia) Robb, Brian Robb, Kyle (Lily) Robb; and his 11 great grandchildren, Jordyn and Jack Swanson, Jace and Jory Swanson, Maia and Alex Robb, Dylan, Anna, Hallie, Jaida, and Bode Robb, and another expected in December 2019.

Gary was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend anyone could ask for. Although he will be missed dearly, his legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the lives Gary touched. A celebration of Gary's life will be held August 14th, 2019 on what would have been his 83rd birthday. Please reach out to any of his family members for details. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Lukes and Elks Rehabilitation for the care they showed Gary in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boise Rescue Mission, of Gary's. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries