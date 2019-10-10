|
|
Gary R. Rice
12/15/1947-10/2/2019
Gary Ray Rice, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home in New Plymouth Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Gary is survived by his wife Alana (Lani) Rice and two daughters-by-love: Pam Clark & her husband, Greg; and Michelle Leija; and by a son, Charles Litchfield.
He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and three older siblings.
Cremation was under the direction of All Valley Cremation of Nampa.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11 a m in the at New Plymouth Assembly of God Church, 4025 Hwy 30 W, New Plymouth, ID 83655.
In lieu of flowers, Gary's extended family requests that monetary bequests in his honor be made to his widow to help defray the substantial costs of his final illness. Checks may be made out to Alana Rice and brought to the celebration on Saturday or mailed to her c/o Bank of the West, 505 Sunset Drive, Ontario, OR 97914.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019