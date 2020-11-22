Gayann McGinnis

June 18, 1978 - November 10, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Gayann Richelle McGinnis passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Gayann was born in Neodesha Kansas on June 18th, 1978 to Gayla Hendricks and Richard Coats. She spent her childhood in Kansas and Texas before moving to Idaho in 2004.

Gayann, known affectionately as G for those close to her; embraced life and everyone she met. She loved family and nothing could touch the unending love she had for her kids. G's love of kids went beyond her own and she took many opportunities to buy other kid's shoes, clothes, or school supplies.

Her infectious smile, pure joy, love for music, and passion for adventures will be missed by many. However, she will be missed the most by her daughter Ariel, stepchildren, Sarah and Tyler. She will be missed immensely by her best friend, traveling partner, fishing and camping buddy, her husband, Ian. She was proceeded in death by her mother Gayla and her brothers Matt and Todd.

She brought such love and happiness to everyone's lives. We love you Gayann, Mom, G; you will forever be in our hearts.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store