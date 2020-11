Waite, Gayle J., 79, of Boise, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at a local care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 3555 S. Cole Rd., Boise, with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45am. To read obituary, send condolences and find address for remote viewing of the service, go to Gayle's tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.