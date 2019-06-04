Gayle K. Greenfield

November 15, 1942-May 6, 2019

Gayle Kenneth Greenfield passed away May 6, 2019, following the path of his beloved wife of 53 ½ years, Susie. He was born November 15, 1942 in Caldwell Idaho to Kenneth G. Greenfield and Eileen Mae Conway. Gayle grew up on the family ranch in Vale, Oregon along with his sister Linda and brother Roger. Greenfield Road still stands there today as a testament of his family. He met the love of his life at Oregon State University where they were both students. After graduation he and Susie married in Novato, California in 1965 and were soon stationed in Texas with Gayle as an Air Force Pilot. There, they welcomed two daughters into the family- Carla and Karen. They later settled in Caldwell- not too far from the ranch that Gayle had grown up on in Oregon.

Gayle loved to tell anecdotes of his cowboy days in Juntura where he spent several summers working. He was proud to be a celebrated State Champion wrestler at Oregon State University. After leaving the Air Force Gayle first worked for Boise Cascade and then at Pure Grow for many years. He most enjoyed boating on Owyhee reservoir at their family cabin with Susie and the girls. He was an aggressive and skilled water skier- he even barefoot skied on many occasions. He and his buddies were always coming up with more extreme forms of skiing. For many years Gayle was an avid hunter and delighted in the great outdoors. This was evident in most all his hobbies including snow skiing, wood cutting, fishing, extensive family camping trips, and working in their beautiful back yard… with Susie ever at his side.

Gayle could not get enough of family- he adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an expert storyteller and never passed up the chance to shock his audience. No matter the content, his stories would get him and everyone around him laughing. What Gayle cherished most was his wife. He looked at her as though they were still just kids. He was just enamored with every aspect of her- straight through her battle with cancer. The two of them thoroughly enjoyed their cruises, coastal road trips, endless weekends at their cabin on the lake, and time in McCall on the water in their houseboat and kayaks.

Gayle is survived by his brother Roger (Jeannette), Brother-in Law Howard Hogan (Linda), daughter Carla Greenfield-Malson (Mark), daughter Karen Fernand (Richard), grandchildren: Michelle (Josh), Matthew, Austin, Isabella, Josh (Maggie), Joe (Hannah), Jared (Stephanie), and nine great grandchildren. Gayle was preceded in death by his wife, sister, parents, and grandparents.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel where condolences can also be made. Joint inurnment will be at the Boise Veteran's Cemetery, 11:00 a.m. June 6, 2019. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Statesman on June 4, 2019