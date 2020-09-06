Gene Curtis

September 4, 1920 to September 1, 2020

Gene was born in Ammon, Idaho, on September 4, 1920, to pioneer parents Lester Curtis and Frances (Fannie) Keefer Curtis. He joined older brothers Richard and Paul and sister Margaret and soon found himself herding sheep with the family on Caribou Mountain near Grays Lake. He and his brothers rode horses and had adventures that must have been true because each of the many times they told the stories they were the same. At the age of 16 he met Louise Marie Bachand, the step-daughter of his maternal uncle, and thus Gene's step cousin. Though six years his junior he let her ride his bicycle, a kindness which she never forgot. Gene topped beets and bucked spuds for spending and survival money. He was a basketball star at Ammon High School and graduated in 1938. After graduating he visited his Uncle in Long Beach, CA to look for work. This was not an activity that proved fruitful in the midst of the Great Depression, but he did get to spend a little more time with Louise. Finding no work in California he moved to Bremerton, WA and became a welder in the shipyards. As a worker in the shipyards he had a deferment from the military draft, but shortly after war was declared he volunteered for the US Army. After basic training he was assigned to the Army Air Corp and was shipped to North Africa to assemble aircraft for use in Europe. He spent four years overseas with no home leave and also served in Italy and Brazil before receiving an honorable discharge as Master Sergeant. He corresponded with Louise through the war and ultimately proposed to her by letter. They married on January 18, 1946, in Grants Pass, OR. He enrolled as an accounting major at the University of Idaho in Moscow, on the GI bill and began his studies. Daughter Carol and son David were born in Moscow. Graduating in three and one half years, he took his first job working for the Federal Land Bank Association in Preston, ID, in 1949, making long term loans to farmers and ranchers. Daughter Cynthia (Cindy) was born there. He took his second, and last job, as manger of the Federal Lank Bank Association of Boise in 1956, where he worked with farmers and ranchers in surrounding counties. It seemed as though he knew every farmer and rancher everywhere, and through his connections with them he darn sure knew where every chukar, partridge and quail resided! He retired from the Land Bank in 1982 and he and Louise enjoyed traveling abroad as well as domestically. They visited friends and family throughout the US as well as touring Ireland, Italy, Australia, New Zealand and China. They enjoyed their time at home with their many Brittany spaniels and their special Labrador retriever "Rupert", who was rescued by Gene from along the Interstate near that town. Recently Gene and Louise moved into an assisted living facility. The family extends its thanks for the dedicated staff at Willow Park for the care and attention they paid to Gene and continue to pay to Louise. Gene passed away on September 1, 2020, three days shy of his 100th birthday. He was preceded by his parents, his brothers and sister and treasured son-in-law, Jim Stoehr. He is survived by his wife Louise, of 74 years, his daughter Carol (Jim, deceased), his son, David (Claudia), and his daughter, Cindy (Paul), as well as six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He lived a good life. Rest in Peace Gene Curtis - son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, friend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store