Gene Hipskind

1941 to 2020

Reverend Gene Hipskind, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home from complications due to health issues on July 11th. Gene was born in Wenatchee, Washington to Glenn and Frances Hipskind in1941. Gene would say you would know for sure if you were from Washington by how you said it, "Washington" or "Worshington". His sense of humor was something that always started or ended a conversation. His jokes weren't all funny but there never seemed to be a shortage. His daughter Joy had a special relationship with Gene and understood his humor. They had grown into a habit of saying "joke?" When things were stressful, before saying something silly to break the tension. Gene's ability to look at life with humor and calm made him into a role model and leader for many.

Gene graduated from Bridgeport High School, where found his calling to join the church at a young age. He attended the University of La Verne, where he met Linda, his love and partner for life. They married in June of 1965, immediately after their graduation, and moved to Illinois where he studied at the Bethany School of Theology and received his Masters of Divinity in 1968. Gene's ministry called him to churches in Oregon, California, Indiana, Idaho, and Ohio. His last calling was as the Pacific Southwest District Executive for the Church of the Brethren. He celebrated 50 years of ordination in 2018.

The Church and teaching was a constant in his life and he considered himself a lifelong learner. After retirement Gene was often sought out for his counsel and he continued to preach whenever the opportunity arose. He was a member of the Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren in Pomona, California and in Boise he attended Hyde Park Mennonite Fellowship.

He loved the outdoors and riding his bike. Together Gene and Linda spent a lifetime seeing all that nature had to offer. Including multiple trips to many beaches, Pismo Beach being one of their favorites. Riding their bikes on the Hiawatha Trail was one of their favorite biking adventures.

Gene also had a passion for classical music. He was a season pass holder for the Boise Philharmonic and before he was restricted by health he sang in the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale. He spent many years singing with Linda in the Master Chorale and in other Chorale groups depending on where they lived. One of his fondest memories and accomplishments was performing with Opera Idaho in "Die Fledermaus".

He especially loved spending time with his family. Gene rarely missed his grandkids sporting events and musical concerts when they were young and he enjoyed talking with them and sharing stories as they grew into young adults. He felt blessed to be accepted into the extended family of his son in law Jason. Joy's sister-in-law Tonia, her husband Brian and their daughters Gabrielle and Miranda, always welcomed him into their home and treated him with warmth and love. Joy's father in-law Terry considered Gene a friend and together they have acted as pillars of strength during difficult times and shared in celebration during good times.

Gene is preceded in death by his father and mother Glenn and Frances and his wife Linda. He is survived by his daughter Joy (Jason) Shaffer Boise, Id, granddaughter Arielle Shaffer (Britain Winkelman) Eagle, Id, grandson Alex Shaffer (Shannon Murray) Eugene, Or, granddaughter Lindsey Shaffer Boise, Id, son Kirk (Spokane) multiple cousins and aunts and uncles in Washington and Texas states.

Services will be announced at a later date due to the current safety concerns for gathering and travel. Announcements will be communicated through the Hyde Park Mennonite Fellowship and Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren newsletters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heifer Project International or locally to the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale.



