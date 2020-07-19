Genea Elaine Smith

1946 ~ 2020

Genea Elaine Smith passed away peacefully the morning of July 4th 2020. Born July 7th 1946 in Chehalis, WA, she was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. Genea absolutely lived for her kids and was a surrogate mother to many. She will be remembered for her considerate, generous nature and pure heart. To know her was to love her. Genea is survived by her mother Ruth Klassy; sister, Paula Vinson; daughters, Dawn, Helene', and Kayla; grandchildren, Rowan, Cedar, River and Star, and her beloved husband of 53 years Allen "Smitty" Smith. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store