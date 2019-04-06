Genevieve Dabney Jamieson

October 26, 1922 - March 28, 2019

Genevieve Dabney Jamieson, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. She left us to be with her parents, Clifford and Alice Dabney, her brother Howard Mosier Dabney, her sister Marjorie Dabney Wollbrinck and her husband John W. "Jack" Jamieson, who all preceded her going beyond.

She is survived by her son Verne Dabney Wood and Verne's daughter Dayna Dabney Wood; by her son Roger Winston Wood, his sons Jason Bradley Wood and Brandon Alexander Wood, Brandon's wife Brandy; Roger's wife Debra M. Andrews; her step daughter Dianne Jamieson Baker and Dianne's children Elizabeth Ann Hepler, Mathew Joseph Baker, Adam Jamieson Baker and Joel David Baker; step son, John David Jamieson and his two sons.

She was known as "Lovee" to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her home always had their many pictures on display.

Genevieve was born in 1922, a golden age for early Los Angeles, California. Her parents had many siblings so she grew up with lots of aunts and uncles and cousins throughout Southern California.

After Los Angeles, she moved with her sons to Newport Beach where she met and married Jack Jamieson, a local architect. They lived in Tustin, California for 25 years and travelled extensively in the South Pacific till Jack's passing in 1989. She then moved to Boise, Idaho to be near her sons, Verne and Roger Wood. Her daughter Dianne Baker visited frequently from Montana.

Genevieve loved her family and looked forward to family gatherings, or just any social get-together really. She was beautiful, thoughtful and was truly a gracious lady with a marvelous sense of humor to top it off. She always had a fun saying to go with the occasion. One of her favorites was "some things matter little, some not at all".

Genevieve loved America and donated regularly to causes to help her country. She also loved veterans. Besides her sons, many family members served in the military dating back to WWI. Donating to veteran's causes was another of her passions.

If you'd like, in lieu of flowers, feel free to help our veterans. One of her favorite causes was The Gary Sinise Foundation.

A celebration of her life is planned for mid-May.

Rest in peace Genevieve – Mom – Lovee. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary