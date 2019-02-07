Genevieve H. James

1928 - 2019

Our loving Mother, Grandmother, & Great-grandmother, Genevieve H.James, age 90, succumbed to breast cancer February 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was greeted by Heavenly Father & many loved ones. Genevieve was born in Boise, and grew up in Council, Idaho—daughter of Elmer Lewis & Pearl Kathleen Fernan Winkler. She had four sisters. She graduated in 1946, and worked as a nurse for many years in the state of Idaho. Married once, to Gay R. James, she had three daughters before the two divorced in 1958. She had many hobbies, including gardening, crocheting, reading, food preservation, & genealogy. Genevieve is survived by daughters—Diana, Deborah (Terry), and Teresa (Cameron)—10 grandchildren, 9 1/2 great grandchildren, & 2 surviving sisters Virginia & Janice. She will be greeted in death by 3 sisters, Virginia, Amy & Mildred. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Tooele Overlake Ward Building located at 222 West 2200 North, Tooele, Utah. Friends and family may call prior to the services, from 12:00-12:45 pm. Genevieve will be laid to rest at Tooele City Cemetery (361 South 100 East). Funeral services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary