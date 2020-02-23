|
George A. Mendenhall
1925-2020
A native Californian, entrepreneur, inventor, and world traveler. Founder of GME, Inc., International. Producer of food-processing equipment used world-wide. George was proud to have joined the U.S. Marine Second Division at age 17 and to have served in campaigns in Tarawa, Mariana Islands, Marshall Islands and Leyte, Philippines, during WWII. He later held a security position in Thailand, where he earned the high esteem of that country's military and government. He was also Chief Security Officer on Roi Namur Island, U.S. Pacific Missile Range.
George leaves his wife Sandra, daughter SuAnn, son Michael, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In leaving us he joined he's parents Earl and Joy, brother Carl and daughter Jackie.
At George's request, no services will be held. Rather, please remember him as the vibrant person you knew and lift a toast to a life well-lived and his final journey.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020