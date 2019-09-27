|
George F. Eidam
January 30, 1934 – September 23, 2019
Dad peacefully passed away on the heels of the Vandal upset victory last weekend. Born in Bismarck, ND, to Arnold and Eva Eidam, he lived on a ranch in Sioux County, ND, until the age of 2. In the aftermath of the Dust Bowl the family relocated to Kootenai County, Idaho, where he was raised with his older brother, Arnie. He honed his athletic skills at Sandpoint High, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball, all under the tutelage of Coach Cotton Barlow. In 1951 Dad enrolled at the University of Idaho on a football scholarship. He played football for his beloved Vandals as quarterback, punter and linebacker. During his senior year in 1954 Dad led the Vandals to their first win over Washington State University in 29 years, a moment he was very proud of. At the University he majored in Electrical Engineering, was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and ROTC. It is also where he met the love of his life, Arline, who would become his wife of 64 years.
After graduating in 1954, Dad served 3 years in the United States Air Force as a navigator on a KC-97 refueling tanker in the Strategic Air Command, stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was a commissioned 1st Lieutenant. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Mom and Dad moved to Boise where they raised five children. Dad was a founding partner of Engineering Incorporated, and in 1974 opened his own consulting electrical engineering firm, Eidam and Associates, providing the electrical design for numerous public and private commercial buildings until his retirement in 2009. Some of his notable projects include the Kibbie Dome, Idaho State Supreme Court Building, Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, and Ada County Courthouse. In 2003 his firm was recognized by his peers as the best consulting electrical engineering firm in the northwest.
Dad found fulfillment in community service. In 1961 he became a founding member of the Gem State Kiwanis Club, served two times as President, and numerous times on the Board as recently as last year. He was advisor to the Capital High Key Club for decades and a regular fixture at the club's Fourth of July Pancake feed.
Every summer Dad could be found at the family cabin in McCall lounging on the dock, spending time with family and friends. Over the years Dad owned several sports cars which he loved to drive, sometimes shadowing Mario Andretti at 140 m.p.h. in his 25th Anniversary Corvette. Later he enjoyed riding his Harley to Sturgis, Banff, and on the Baja. In retirement, Dad enjoyed spending time with friends telling fish stories and talking politics Thursday mornings at the Pastry Perfection and exercising with his good buddies, the "Y Guys," at the YMCA. Dad also loved travelling with Mom on trips to Europe, throughout the U.S., and to his favorite destination, Mazatlan. Whenever possible he was present at the extracurricular activities of his children and grandchildren. He and his warm smile are missed by us all.
Dad was preceded in death by his daughter, Michele. He is survived by his wife, Arline; brother, Arnie of Orofino; children, Brad (Sarah), Dan, John (Jodi), and James (Layla), all of Boise. He was blessed with eight grandchildren: Samantha, Nicholas, Deryk, Kendra, Emerson, Ellie, Alex, and Hailey; and three great grandchildren, Cutter, Dannin, and Owen.
A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S Latah St, Boise. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Sacred Heart. Burial with military honors will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
The Eidam family suggests memorials be made in memory of George to the University of Idaho Foundation, Inc.,875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143, Moscow ID 83844-3143; or Hope House, 7696 Old Bruneau Hwy, Marsing, ID 83639
Published in Idaho Statesman from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019