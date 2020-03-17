|
George F. Strange
February 5, 1923 - March 7, 2020
George F. Strange was born on February 5, 1923, in Teigen, east of Lewistown, Montana. He was the only son among six children of George F. Strange, Sr. and Maud E. (Wiedrich) Strange. His first years of life were spent on their homestead in Teigen. The family moved to Idaho where George started school in Payette and graduated from Fruitland High School in 1941.
In 1948, George met the love of his life, Nina Sanders of Payette. They were married on June 2, 1950 in Fruitland, Idaho. Together they raised four children, Jim, David, Jean, and Richard. George and Nina were married for over 69 years.
George worked the family farm and ran his own dairy until 1955. He drove truck for a short time before becoming the Project Photographer for Idaho Power during construction of Brownlee Dam. In 1960, George and Nina founded Strange Printing Service in Fruitland. They founded Ontario Instant Print in 1971 in Ontario, Oregon. George managed both shops until his retirement in 1985 and stayed on as a consultant for many years thereafter.
George was initiated into Washoe Lodge #28, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons in Payette, Idaho in 1959. He remained an active member until his death and served as Worshipful Master numerous times over the years. He officiated as Master in over forty Masonic Funerals over the years and was much sought after for his experience and attention to detail. He also served as District Deputy Grand Master of Idaho several times. He was a Past Patron of Lorraine Chapter #20, Order of the Eastern Star, in Payette serving alongside Nina, his Worthy Matron, many times. George also served in other state and district offices in both, the Masons and Eastern Star. George influenced the lives of many young people as an advisor to members of the Order of Demolay and the International Order of Job's Daughters. George was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fruitland, serving as audio technician when needed. He was also instrumental in several renovation and remodeling projects in both, the Payette Masonic Lodge building, and his church building.
Camping and fishing were a big part of George's life while his family was being raised. He continued to enjoy the great outdoors for as long as he was able. He loved exploring by motorhome, auto, motorcycle, and ATV whenever possible. He traveled extensively in all fifty states and Canada and visited Scotland and England. His travels incorporated his love of nature photography and many journeys were made expressly for that purpose. He made hundreds of beautiful photographic prints which he sold, donated, or gave as gifts. It was important to George, as an alumnus, to help preserve the history of Fruitland High School. He was part of the project to create copy prints of all the graduating class photos for the Fruitland High School Alumni Association.
George was also an accomplished woodworker. He crafted fine furniture and beautiful gifts for his family and church. Many pieces of his work are still treasured in their home.
George's job as a bus driver for Fruitland School District led him into a life-long love of Fruitland Athletics. He was a regular fixture at their events until his health no longer allowed.
George was preceded in death by his parents, three of his sisters (Helen, Irma, and Daisy), his son David, his granddaughter Katy, and a great grandson Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Nina, three children (Jim, Jean, and Richard), two sisters (Zelda and Mary), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 N. River Rd., Payette, Idaho 83661. In light of the current health concerns over public gatherings, your attendance would be treasured but, if you are ill or uncomfortable with joining us, your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated in lieu of attendance.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to George's family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Donations in honor of George Strange can be made to , Portland, Oregon. , 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Dr., Portland, OR 97239 (971) 544-3338, (select "SHC-Portland" in the donation form's "Direct my gift to" field).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2020