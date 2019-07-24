George "Nate" Karren

George Nathan (Nate) Karren returned to his Heavenly Father on July 18, 2019 following repeated hospital stays and extended illness. His journey took him home to join his only son Timothi who preceded him in death on January 19, 2015.

Nate was born in Lewiston, Utah on September 29, 1928.

He was the third son of Hyrum Sidney and Delecta Boman Karren.

Nate grew up in Lewiston, Utah with his two brothers (Boyd H. Karren and Ralph Sidney Karren), and a sister (Eloise Karren Meyer).

He attended Cache County, Utah Schools and

enlisted in the US Army and entered the service to his country, receiving his training at Ft. Lawton, Kentucky and spending his military career in Korea. He returned home in November 1947.

Having grown up and living in Utah, Nate pursued training, education and experience professionally. He was employed by the Amalgamated Sugar Co. and was transferred to Nampa, Idaho in 1973.

When he retired from the Amalgamated Sugar Co. at the age of 62, he established a retiree's luncheon which continues today.

On January 15, 1950 Nate married Olive (Olivia) Jean Simon in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were totally committed and fiercely loyal to each other. They built a happy home and family and enjoyed each other's company, supporting each other for 69 years.

Nate leaves behind: daughter, Shauna Rae, spouse Walter (Rich) Hoge of Nampa, and her children Tiffani Noelle Isaacson and Dustin Shaun Isaacson; his daughter- in-law Tammy (Timothi Nathan Karren, deceased) and their children, Tyler J, (TJ) spouse (Kristal Mann), and Heather Ann, spouse (Toby Trent); great- grandchildren: Rylon, Carter, Aiden, Tristan and Maddison.

Nate was a true leader of a very loving family, devoted and loyal to each other. He was confident, competent, and a firm decision maker who through negotiation dissipated apprehensions; and he will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.ZeyerFuneralChapel.com

Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Midland Blvd. in Nampa, ID. 208-467-7300

Family will receive visitors Friday, July 26, 6-8 pm at the Nampa West Stake Center, 1500 Smith Ave. Visitation at The Church prior to services from 10-10:45 am, Saturday, July 27 with funeral services at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S Indiana Ave., Caldwell, Idaho. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 24, 2019